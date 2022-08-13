Happy Saturday!

We have a pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and generally dry skies. Dew points in the 50s over the next several days will give the air the feel of early Fall in terms of moisture in the air.

Early morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures running a little below normal with highs 75-80. Most of the area remains dry and any outdoor activities should be OK.

Tomorrow ends up warmer and brighter with highs in the low 80s. Beach temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.