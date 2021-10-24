Weather Now: A Cool & Sunny Sunday Afternoon, Followed by Rain to Start the Week

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day on a cold note with most of the area in the 40s and a few spots even cooler in the upper 30s. A few areas across interior Mass and Connecticut are waking up to a Frost Advisory for the first time this season.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll remain cool and seasonable with highs topping out in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

The Patriots are back at home today taking on the Jets! If you’re headed out to Foxboro this afternoon it’ll be sunny and right around kick off temps will be in the upper 50s pushing toward the 60-degree mark. You can leave the rain gear at home as we’re expecting lots of sunshine with just a few more clouds rolling in toward the end of the game.

Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon as we start to see a much more rainy and unsettled weather pattern set up over the region for this week.

Later tonight around midnight we’ll start to see rain move into our area as a warm front pushes to the north of our area.

Tomorrow morning some of the heavy rain will taper off but clouds and drizzle will stick around throughout the day.

Overall Monday will be cloudy and cool with spotty showers throughout the day. During the later half of the evening, we’ll see another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

Keep the rain gear handy this week as we continue to see more rain chances day after day.