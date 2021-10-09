Weather Now: A Cool & Cloudy Day Ahead; Rain Chances Increase Sunday Night

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our Saturday morning a bit cooler than we’ve seen recently with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, still way above average for this time of year.

Overnight last night dense cloud coverage has moved in overhead and that will be sticking around throughout the day today, leading to a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will pick up just slightly but overall remain pretty stagnant topping out in the low to mid-60s.

AT THE BEACH: If you’re heading toward the coast today it’ll be cool and cloudy with the chance for a quick drizzle.

Overall for today, we’re just going to be dealing with cloudy skies but a quick drizzle can’t be ruled out.

The better chance will be for tomorrow afternoon into the evening. We’re expecting another cloudy start followed by more clouds in the afternoon. The rain chances still remain low overall but some heavier moderate rain is possible with some isolated showers.

The reason for this increased chance of rain late Sunday into Monday is because of a low-pressure system sitting just off the Carolina coast. This low has a 40% chance over the next 2-5 days of becoming a topical system, if it does it will be tropical storm Wanda. However, regardless of its status as a tropical system, it will be marching north throughout the day today moving closer to our region.

By tomorrow evening this system will be sitting to our south and will begin to turn to the east and move away from the coast. This will keep the heaviest rain away from our area. By Monday afternoon we’ll start to see some more sunshine.