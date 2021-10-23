Weather Now: A Cool & Partly Sunny Saturday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re seeing a noticeably cooler start to your day with morning lows anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees cooler than 6 am yesterday morning.

It’s back to more typical late October temperatures this weekend. Despite being cooler, the weekend, overall, looks dry.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

We’ll see intervals of clouds and sun today with highs between 60-64. There’s a small chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower, but most areas remain dry with just a few passing clouds.

It will be chilly tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Sunshine Sunday morning will give way to increasing clouds by the end of the day, but the afternoon will be pleasant overall. Highs will be closer to 60 with dry skies and light winds for the Patriots game.

Rain moves in later Sunday night (after 10pm), and it marks the beginning of a more unsettled stretch for next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST 11:00PM: Rain arrives later in the evening and extends into Monday morning