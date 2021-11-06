Weather Now: A Cool but Sunny Saturday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!
We’re starting off the day on another cold and frosty note, with lows dropping down into the low 30s and mid to upper 20s.
Throughout the day today, we’ll see lots of sunshine helping to continue this stretch of cool but pleasant days.
HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »
Looking forward to the end of this weekend we’re expecting another cool and sunny afternoon on the way for your Sunday. Late Sunday evening and into the overnight hours some more clouds will begin to roll into the region as a low-pressure system sits to the south of our area.
The rain with this system is expected to steer clear of our area, but it will help to warm us up just a bit this week with highs back up into the low 60s.
