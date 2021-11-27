Weather Now: A Cold & Sunny Saturday, Followed by Showers Sunday

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our weekend on a chilly note with lows in the 30s, but the big game-changer for this morning and the rest of the day today is going to be our windchills. While lows are in the 30s the feel like temps are down into the 20s.

Windy conditions will be sticking around throughout the day today so make sure you bundle up before you leave the house! Sustained wind speeds will be anywhere from 15-20 mph gusting upward of 25-30 throughout the morning. Late this evening we’ll start to see things quiet down.

Overall for today, we’ll see increasing sunshine throughout the day but with highs struggling to get up into the 40s and wind chills staying in the 30s it will be a chilly day.

Afternoon sunshine will be followed by clear skies for the bulk of this evening and overnight tonight, but as we head towards early Sunday morning more clouds will begin to roll into the area.

Early tomorrow morning a few rain showers will be pushing into our area as offshore low moves back the region, some of those showers could briefly transition into the snow. Leading to some quick flurries and a quick dusting of snow.

Throughout the day Sunday, we’ll stay mostly cloudy and cool. Later in the evening, we will see more chances for a second round of scattered wintry mix showers.