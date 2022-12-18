Happy Sunday!
We’re seeing a bright and beautiful, but cold start to the day, and that’s really going to be the trend for the rest of today.
Today will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds right in the middle of the afternoon. It’ll be dry, and breezy with wind gusts upwards of 15-20 mph.
Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s — the average high for the date is 43. But with the wind chill it will be feeling more like the low 30s.
Any last-minute shopping that needs to get done today or early this week is good to go! We’ll stay dry and sunny but cold for the first half of the workweek.
