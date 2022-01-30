Weather Now: A Cold and Sunny Afternoon on the way, Messy Roads Through Today

It’s official! The National Weather Service has confirmed that official blizzard conditions were met in Providence, Newport, Block Island, and Westerly. No stations in Bristol County, MA had official blizzard conditions, but it was certainly blizzard-like! The weather station at North Central Airport stopped giving wind measurements this morning.

The snow totals were impressive, as expected. Between 15 and 25″ of snow fell across Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA.

Officially at TF Green Airport, 19.3″ of snow fell, making this storm the 4th largest snowstorm on record for Providence.

Yesterday’s storm was also impressive as far as how quickly the snow piled up across our region. Providence beat its previous record, set back in 1961, for snowfall in one 24 hour period.

Looking forward to today as many people will begin to tackle the clean-up from yesterday’s storm we will be seeing lots of sunshine!

Even with all the sunshine, it will be staying cold, highs will be topping out in the low to mid-20s. We will be staying below freezing so not much snow will be melting this afternoon.

If you’re headed outside to shovel or dig out your car, make sure you bundle up, those wind chill temperatures will be staying in the low teens this afternoon.

Overnight tonight temperatures will once again dip back down into the single digits, so what little bit of melt we see from the sun this afternoon will likely refreeze.