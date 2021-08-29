Weather Now: A Cloudy Sunday Afternoon with Humidity Returning

Saturday afternoon was a nice break from some of the summer heat and humidity we have been seeing a lot recently, however, today we’ll start to warm back up.

Early this morning we some heavy rain moved through the area but that will continue to clear out and we’ll stay mostly dry for the rest of your Sunday. Lows are in the 50s and 60s leading to a cool start to your Sunday.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll see another mostly cloudy day with a few breaks of sunshine around and after lunchtime. Rain chances will stay low to finish off the weekend. But a warm front moving through this afternoon will cause dew points to pick back up leading to more humid conditions.

AT THE BEACHES: It will be a cool and cloudy day along the coast, but rain chances will remain low.

HURRICANE IDA

Very dangerous Hurricane Ida is moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. The waters are very warm and Ida has continued to strengthen through this morning.

A devastating storm surge, torrential rain, and destructive winds will impact Louisiana and Mississippi starting this morning and continuing into this afternoon. Landfall is expected around mid-day today.

A storm surge of 9-12 feet will impact a good portion of Louisiana today. Of course, this is the area that was hit by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago to the day. New Orleans has installed a $16 billion levee system to prevent the city from being flooded. It will be put to the test on Sunday.

Winds of at least hurricane-force (and up to 130mph) will impact the area in red below. Widespread destruction is anticipated in this area from the wind and storm surge.

Some of the rain associated with Ida’s remnants could move through Southern New England Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll be monitoring Ida closely through the weekend.