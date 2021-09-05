Weather Now: A Cloudy Sunday Afternoon followed by Scattered Showers

Good Morning and happy Sunday! After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, we’re expecting a more gloomy day today. We’re starting off the day with significant cloud coverage rolling in ahead of a cold front that we’ll see push through the region this evening. Lows bottomed out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Throughout the first half of the day today, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies. After lunchtime, we’ll see the chance for showers steadily increase.

AT THE BEACHES: If you’re heading toward the coast this afternoon you might be able to enjoy those beaches for the first half of the day before rain begins to move into the area. Highs will be in the low 70s.

At first, we’ll see just a few scattered showers, but the intensity of the rain will increase as a cold front marches through the area. The first round of rain looks to move through the region after about 3pm this evening.

Later during the overnight hours, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight along with some strong wind gusts.

If you’re up early Monday morning you might run into one or two lingering showers but by 8 am we’ll see the rain and clouds clear out making way for a lovely Labor Day.