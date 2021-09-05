Weather Now: A Cloudy Sunday Afternoon followed by Scattered Showers

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning and happy Sunday! After a sunny and comfortable Saturday, we’re expecting a more gloomy day today. We’re starting off the day with significant cloud coverage rolling in ahead of a cold front that we’ll see push through the region this evening. Lows bottomed out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Throughout the first half of the day today, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies. After lunchtime, we’ll see the chance for showers steadily increase.

AT THE BEACHES: If you’re heading toward the coast this afternoon you might be able to enjoy those beaches for the first half of the day before rain begins to move into the area. Highs will be in the low 70s.

At first, we’ll see just a few scattered showers, but the intensity of the rain will increase as a cold front marches through the area. The first round of rain looks to move through the region after about 3pm this evening.

Later during the overnight hours, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight along with some strong wind gusts.

If you’re up early Monday morning you might run into one or two lingering showers but by 8 am we’ll see the rain and clouds clear out making way for a lovely Labor Day.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/27/21: NEARI's Bob Walsh

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com