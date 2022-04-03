Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day with lots of clouds overhead. Throughout the first half of the day today, we’ll see a few breaks in the cloud coverage allowing for a few rays of sunshine, but overall it will be a bit of a gloomy Sunday morning.

Highs today will be slightly cooler than the first half of our weekend topping out in the low 50s, just slightly below average for the beginning of April.

Looking forward to the second half of today we’re going to see increasing chances for a few quick spotty rain showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

These showers are expected to be spotty, with no widespread rain, and some spots will remain completely dry. If you do end up in a spot where these showers develop the activity will be brief and clear out quickly.

Later this evening shower chances will taper off but clouds will linger during the overnight hours leading to another cloudy but mild morning on Monday.

Throughout the day Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds leading to an overall nice start to the week. During the second half of this week, some unsettled and rainy weather will return to the region.