Weather Now: A Cloudy Start Followed by Some Sun this Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day on a bit of a soggy note as some rain moved through the area overnight into early this morning. The tail end of that shower activity is quickly marching off to the east and we’ll continue to dry out throughout the rest of this afternoon.

As low-pressure continues to march east away from our area showers will tapper off. Clouds however will be sticking around throughout most of the day today, while some spotty sunshine will break through the clouds.

Overnight tonight clouds will begin to clear out making way for a mostly clear and quiet Sunday night.

Monday morning will start off sunny but cold with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Throughout the day Monday clouds will begin to roll into the area followed by the chance for scattered wintry mix showers overnight into Tuesday.

We’re tracking our next chance for widespread rain and sleet overnight Thursday into early Wednesday morning.