Happy Friday!

We’re starting off the day dry but cloudy for early morning for Black Friday shopping, but a front will bring scattered light rain showers to New England mid-day through the afternoon.

Expect some sprinkles and light showers between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Showers won’t stick around too long! By about 4 o’clock rain will be clearing out but the clouds will linger through to the early evening, so we won’t be seeing too much sunshine for the day today.

Not only will we be cloudy and rainy this afternoon but we’ll also be windy. As that cold front marches across our area wind speed with gusts upwards of 20-30 mph.

This has prompted a Gale Warning for coastal waters. It goes into effect this afternoon and continues through to tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock. Seas out in the open water will be anywhere from about 4 to 6 feet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This weekend looks to be a 50/50 split. Saturday will be sunny and dry but windy and cool. Meanwhile, Sunday looks warmer and still windy, but more cloudy with another chance for rain.