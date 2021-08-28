Weather Now: A Cloudy and Cool Saturday on Deck

Good morning and happy Saturday! Our four-day heatwave has concluded and we’re looking at cooler weather for today and Sunday.
We’re waking up to a refreshing morning with dew points in the 50s and 60s and air temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday morning.
Throughout the afternoon we’ll see some stubborn lingering cloud coverage with a few breaks of sunshine and the chance for a quick shower. Highs will be topping out in the low to mid-70s. But overall it will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather.
AT THE BEACH: Overall a very nice day, but it’ll be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s
THIS WEEKEND: Much Cooler, Less Humid
More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Sunday. It’ll be a touch warmer and a tad more humid but still comfortable. It’s not until the new work week where we will see some changes including the chance for showers and also a rise in humidity.