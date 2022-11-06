Happy Sunday!
Weather-wise, it’s been a great weekend! We tied a record at TF Green Airport yesterday afternoon. The high was 75, which ties the high-temperature mark set on November 5, 1994.
And we’re not done with the record books yet! We may break a record this afternoon.
Southwesterly winds will continue to keep us toasty by November standards. The record for November 6th at TF Green is 72°, which is certainly within reach.
We are dealing with an approaching cold front today. Ahead of the front, expect lots of clouds throughout the day, with just a few breaks of sunshine and even the chance for a quick sprinkle.
As the front gets a little closer this afternoon, a few showers or sprinkles are possible, but most spots should stay dry….including in Foxboro where the Patriots will be facing the Colts.
