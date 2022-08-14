Happy Sunday!

Yesterday turned out to be a 10 out of 10 day and that looks to continue for the rest of the weekend. We’re looking forward to more comfortable weather and we’re still holding onto the sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday afternoon — normal for this time of year.

For the first half of the day, we’re going to see lots of sunshine and beautiful clear skies. Throughout the second half of the day, we’ll start to see a few clouds develop but we will stay dry and pleasant. The additional clouds will be due to a flip in the wind direction where we will pull in some high-level moisture from the south.

Not only will we be sunny and dry but very comfortable as well as we continue seeing low humidity across our region. Dew points will be down into the upper 40s and low 50s through to mid week.

The weather at the beaches will be perfect and boating looks to be a good option for today, with an afternoon low tide.

As for rain chances, we look to stay pretty dry through to about Wednesday. We are tracking an offshore low-pressure system that looks like it has the chance to move pretty close to our area. The closer to the coast this system tracks the more rain we could see across our area.