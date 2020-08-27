Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Potential Severe Storms Today

Good morning. We have an unsettled day ahead of us, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. It’s all due to an approaching warm front, which will gradually push into southern New England this afternoon and evening. As it does, it will bring back warmer and more humid air…. it will also bring the risk of severe storms. The exact location of this warm front will determine if thunderstorms are severe or not. If temperatures this afternoon end up staying cool, the severe risk will be lower…but if warm front passes through and temperatures are “warmer”, then the severe risk will be higher.

Right now, we’re expecting most of the day to be cool… with temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the chance for a significant severe weather outbreak this afternoon and evening–especially in western New England (Connecticut). Some of those severe storms could make it into RI too. These are storms that may contain damaging winds, large hail and a slight risk of a tornado.

By tonight, the showers and thunderstorms will be winding down and drier, warmer weather returns for Friday.

LATEST ON HURRICANE LAURA

Laura made landfall near Cameron, LA at 1 AM Central Time as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, bringing devastating winds, storm surge flooding and flooding rainfall.

As of 5AM, EDT the storm had weakened slightly, and continued weakening is expected throughout the day as Laura continues to move over Louisiana and Arkansas. From there, it’s remnants will be swept eastward along and ahead of a frontal system. The post-tropical storm is expected to make it’s closest pass to southern New England Saturday night, bringing a chance for beneficial rainfall.

