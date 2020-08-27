Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Potential Severe Storms Today

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. We have an unsettled day ahead of us, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. It’s all due to an approaching warm front, which will gradually push into southern New England this afternoon and evening. As it does, it will bring back warmer and more humid air…. it will also bring the risk of severe storms. The exact location of this warm front will determine if thunderstorms are severe or not. If temperatures this afternoon end up staying cool, the severe risk will be lower…but if warm front passes through and temperatures are “warmer”, then the severe risk will be higher.

Right now, we’re expecting most of the day to be cool… with temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s for most. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the chance for a significant severe weather outbreak this afternoon and evening–especially in western New England (Connecticut). Some of those severe storms could make it into RI too. These are storms that may contain damaging winds, large hail and a slight risk of a tornado.

By tonight, the showers and thunderstorms will be winding down and drier, warmer weather returns for Friday.

LATEST ON HURRICANE LAURA

Laura made landfall near Cameron, LA at 1 AM Central Time as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, bringing devastating winds, storm surge flooding and flooding rainfall.

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

As of 5AM, EDT the storm had weakened slightly, and continued weakening is expected throughout the day as Laura continues to move over Louisiana and Arkansas. From there, it’s remnants will be swept eastward along and ahead of a frontal system. The post-tropical storm is expected to make it’s closest pass to southern New England Saturday night, bringing a chance for beneficial rainfall.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe Closings Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter ResourcesWeather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/26/2020: Congressman Jim Langevin

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour