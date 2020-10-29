Weather Alert: Zeta’s Remnants Bring a Soaking Rain Today; First Snow for Some Friday

TODAY: Rain from “Zeta’s” remnants moves in through the morning, turning steadier and heavier in the afternoon and evening. Chilly with temperatures hovering between 45-50. East winds 5-10 mph with gusts 25-35 mph by evening.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: . Rain continues into the night, heavy at times with localized, minor street flooding possible.

FRIDAY: Lingering rain mixes with and changes to snow through the morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Inland areas, especially northwest of Providence, see a coating to 1″ of snow on the grass and car tops, but roads stay just wet. Highs 35-40. East-northeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40mph then diminishing by evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, brisk and much colder. Lows 25-30 by dawn Saturday

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Halloween; Time Change

SATURDAY (Halloween): Very cold start in the morning (25-30) and then lots of sun, chilly and dry in the afternoon with highs 45-50. Temperatures fall through the 40s in the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour before bed as we return to standard time. Not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Not as cool, turning mostly cloudy with a few light showers or sprinkles possible by afternoon… highs in the upper 50s. With the time change, the sunrise will be at 6:18AM and the sunset will be at 4:39PM

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog