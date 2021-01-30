Severe Weather Alert: Snow Moves in This Morning; Significant Accumulations, Strong Winds Likely by Afternoon

Good morning. We have a significant winter storm on the way for today, with the height of the nor’easter hitting this afternoon and evening. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our entire area except for Block Island. We are expecting 8-12″ of snow for most cities and town. That combined with strong wind gusts will lead to difficult travel and potential power outages. This will be a heavy, wet snow, too…great for making snowballs, but bad for tree limbs and power lines. Charge your devices before the afternoon!

Here is a preview of some of the impacts:

More on the storm below.

Light snow is gradually overspreading southern New England early this morning, and some minor accumulations are expected by late morning. Due to the recent cold spell, the snow will stick to any untreated surfaces right away, making them slick.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

From Noon until 9PM is when we’ll see the heaviest of the precipitation; snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible in Rhode Island, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms, too. As temperatures gradually rise to the low to mid 30s, some rain or sleet may start to mix along the south coast of RI and eastern MA during this time.

A strong northeast wind will also be developing this afternoon. In fact, some gusts of 40-50mph are possible in RI and SE MA by this evening and could gust as high as 60-65mph on Block Island. The winds, combined with heavy snow could make travel very difficult to near impossible with white-out conditions.

Those winds will also be bringing some milder air into Southern New England, so we’re expecting a transition to sleet and rain Monday evening, especially over Southeast MA.

That rain/snow line may try to work its way into the Providence area this evening, which will cut down on the accumulations, but by that point, the heaviest of the snow may have already fallen. That timing of the rain/snow line and the heavy snow is something we’ll watch closely.

With all that said, here’s what we’re expecting:

12-15″ north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island into Massachusetts.

8-12″ across most of the rest of the area including Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Westerly and Newport.

5-8″ along the south coast of Massachusetts including New Bedford

Coating to as much as 5″ on the Cape and Islands where sleet and rain is also expected

So the timeline breaks down like this.

Late tonight and Tuesday, gusty winds and additional light rain and snow showers will continue. Any accumulations look minor.

-Meteorologists Pete Mangione, Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo