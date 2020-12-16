Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Starts Tonight, Heavy Snow On The Way

Good morning! A very busy 36 hours of weather is on the way! Here is the latest accumulation forecast. It still looks like 8-12″ for most of our area, with the chance for more than 1ft as you head north of Providence. The biggest question that remains is whether the coast sees sleet or rain mixing in for a time Thursday morning. That’s why I have the totals a little lower there. If it stays all snow at the coast, your totals will be in the 8-12″ range too.

New this morning, the National Weather Service expanded the Winter Storm Warning to include all of RI and SE MA with the exception of the Cape and Islands. That warning simply means there’s the likelihood of significant accumulation (6″ or more) and major travel impacts. The Warning is in effect from 7PM tonight through 1PM Thursday.

It’s important to keep in mind that we stay dry ALL DAY today. It will be very cold with increasing clouds and increasing northeast winds by late day/evening.

Conditions will rapidly go downhill after 7 to 8PM and remain tough until late Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon.

The height of the storm will be between midnight and 7AM with snowfall rates of 1-2″ hour and wind gusts 30-50mph. That will create near white-out conditions and snow-covered roads.

In addition to the snow, we will be tracking those stronger wind gusts. The reduced visibility will be the biggest concern, but we will also have the potential for power outages. The heavier, wetter snow south and east of Providence, combined with the stronger wind gusts will make those areas most prone to any damage or outages.

In addition, minor coastal flooding is possible in eastern MA. Stay tuned for updates as new information comes in today! There could still be a few adjustments to the snowfall totals. Even a small change in the storm track can make a big difference!