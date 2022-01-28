Severe Weather Alert: Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings For this Weekend

Good Morning!

A severe Winter storm is still expected on Saturday with high winds and heavy snow, blizzard conditions could be possible at times. Up to 24 inches of snow possible. Scroll further down for more details

TODAY’S FORECAST

The quiet before the storm so to speak. We’ll stay mild and cloudy this afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid-30s. More clouds are going to continue to move into the region and ahead of tomorrow’s snowstorm. A few early flurries and quick snow showers might pop up late this afternoon and early this evening ahead of the heavy snow we’re tracking for tomorrow.

SATURDAY STORM:

**Blizzard Warning has been issued for eastern MA including the Cape/Islands. And a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Connecticut, RI, and SE MA.** These warnings run from tomorrow morning through to Sunday.

We’re expecting steadier snow to begin to move in late tonight (after midnight) with heavier snow and increasing winds by tomorrow morning thru the evening. Heavy wind-blown snow is expected all day Saturday and into early Saturday night. Winds will be very strong, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands leading to some power outages and wind damage.

Travel will be difficult to at times to impossible with significant accumulations and near-zero visibility. We’ll also be watching for coastal flooding and beach erosion in eastern MA during Saturday’s high tides.

15″ to 24″ of snow is expected across our region. We do have some computer guidance forecasting even higher amounts. Where those localized higher amounts will be set up is all dependent on the location of where those heavier snow bands stay camped out.

Winds gusts will be very strong, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands where wind speeds will be upwards of 50-65mph.

Those stronger wind speeds will cause power outages to be a big concern not just out on the Cape but throughout the region as we could be dealing with damage to powerlines as well as tree limbs.