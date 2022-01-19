Weather Alert: Windy, Dry Today; Snow To Impact Thursday Morning Travel

Good morning. A dry and milder day is ahead, before a batch of snow moves through Thursday morning. The details on tomorrow’s forecast in a moment, but first we’re waking to a chilly Wednesday morning, but a southwest winds will usher in some warmer air today, with highs reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. The spoiler to the milder air—the winds.

After light winds at dawn, they’ll pick up through the late morning with gusts 30-40 mph possible this afternoon. Because of the busy winds, “feel like” temperatures will be in the 30s. We also have a Gale Warning again on the bay.

Skies stay dry this evening, with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches our area. Behind the front, rain showers will move in well after midnight. Temperatures will stay above freezing most of the night.

Rain showers will gradually shift to snow by 7AM Thursday. Untreated roads will be become slippery with reduced visibility for the AM commute.

Light to moderate snow will continue to fall throughout the morning before ending by early afternoon.

We’re expecting snowfall amounts to range from 1″ to 3″ for most of our area. It’s not a blockbuster, but it will be enough to cause some travel headaches.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s as the snow is falling on Thursday and then much colder by Thursday night with lows falling to near 10 by dawn on Friday.