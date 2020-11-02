Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Today, Gusts 40-50 mph

Good morning. Gear up for a cold and windy day ahead. The National Weather Service has issued a “WIND ADVISORY” from 9AM until 6PM today due to the risk of isolated power outages. West-northwest winds will gust 40-50 mph.

In addition to the winds, it will also be an unseasonably cold day. Afternoon temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees below normal, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

When you add in the winds, it will feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s.

This evening will be cold and dry, with temperatures falling into the 30s. An approaching front will bring increasing clouds and a quick sprinkle or flurry after midnight. Temperatures will likely rise a few degrees as the night goes on.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day 2020 in southern New England will still be quite chilly for early November, with a morning sprinkle or flurry giving way to partly cloudy skies.

After Tuesday, the temperatures will be trending much milder for the remainder of the week.

