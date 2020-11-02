Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Today, Gusts 40-50 mph

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Gear up for a cold and windy day ahead. The National Weather Service has issued a “WIND ADVISORY” from 9AM until 6PM today due to the risk of isolated power outages. West-northwest winds will gust 40-50 mph.

In addition to the winds, it will also be an unseasonably cold day. Afternoon temperatures will be running 15-20 degrees below normal, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

When you add in the winds, it will feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s.

This evening will be cold and dry, with temperatures falling into the 30s. An approaching front will bring increasing clouds and a quick sprinkle or flurry after midnight. Temperatures will likely rise a few degrees as the night goes on.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day 2020 in southern New England will still be quite chilly for early November, with a morning sprinkle or flurry giving way to partly cloudy skies.

After Tuesday, the temperatures will be trending much milder for the remainder of the week.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour