Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Issued, Late Day Showers/T’Storms

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

A “WIND ADVISORY” is in effect from 2PM today until 2AM Thursday for all of RI, Bristol and Plymouth Counties in MA. A “HIGH WIND WARNING” is in effect for the Cape and Islands as well as Norfolk and Worcester Counties in MA. Southwest to west gusts 35-45 mph expected with the potential for a few gusts over 50 mph. Watch for isolated wind damage and power outages.

TODAY: A dry start. Partly sunny, warm and very windy. Scattered showers and an isolated strong thunderstorm after 4PM. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts 35-50 mph in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Any showers or thunderstorms ending by 9pm. Clearing skies, windy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s by dawn.

THURSDAY: Sunny, gusty and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds northwest 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

