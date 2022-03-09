Good morning. Winter is back today, with a weak area of low pressure over the ocean delivering a day of wet snow. Impacts look fairly minor, with above freezing temperatures and the higher March sun angle helping to keep roadways mostly wet.

The precipitation will move in from southwest to northeast from mid to late morning.

Snow will continue throughout the afternoon, at times mixing with some rain near the coast. There will be a period of steadier, more moderate snow from about 2PM to 7PM, before tapering off early in the night. During the snowfall, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Despite snowing all day, snow will be slow to accumulate, ending up with a coating to 2″ of snow and slush on non-paved surfaces–like the grass, car tops, shrubs and decks–while roadways remain mainly wet.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Skies will gradually turn partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. Those sub-freezing lows will lead to some icy patches developing. Watch for slick spots late at night and early on Thursday morning.

Milder temperatures return for Thursday and Friday with highs near 50.