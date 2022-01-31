Weather Alert: Watch for Snowy, Slick Roads this Morning; Mostly Sunny and near 30° Today

TODAY: Watch for slippery and snow-covered roads for the AM commute as we continue to clean up from Saturday’s blizzard. It’s a frigid start with temperatures -5 to 5; otherwise mostly sunny, cold and dry with highs 25-30. Light north winds 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early and then partly cloudy…. still quite chilly with lows in the ‘teens.
TUESDAY: Not as chilly. Partly cloudy early and then turning mostly cloudy. A few flurries are possible in eastern MA as winds turn ENE in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, warmer. Mid 40s. A spot shower possible.
