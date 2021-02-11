Weather Alert: Watch for Slick Roads From Early AM Light Snow

Good morning. We’re beginning our day tracking some light snow that has been clipping RI, CT and southern MA overnight. While minor, a fresh dusting of snow could leave roads and sidewalks slick this morning. This is mainly an issue at the coast. Please use extra caution for the AM commute.

Any lingering light snow will end around sunrise, with partial sunshine developing as the day goes on. It will be another colder-than-normal mid-February day, with highs only 30-34. Winds will remain light from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Partly to mostly clear skies are expected this evening and tonight, with very cold temperatures. We’re likely to see one of the coldest nights of the season, with lows in the single digits and low ‘teens. Winds will be light.

Friday remains dry, chilly and partly cloudy. Highs will stay in the upper 20s to near 30, about 10 degrees below normal.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday, Wintry Mix Sunday

It’s a 50/50 Valentine’s Day weekend. Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal, with dry skies on Saturday and a round of wintry weather late Saturday night and Sunday. While the air is cold enough to start as snow, a mix with or change to sleet or rain is possible on Valentine’s Day morning along the coast. The precipitation looks light, so only small accumulations (an inch or two) are expected. Travel could be messy early in the day, but should improve in the afternoon and evening as skies dry out.