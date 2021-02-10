Weather Alert: Watch for Icy Conditions this Morning, Dry and Cool Today

Good morning. Skies have cleared and temperatures have dropped into the ‘teens and 20s overnight. That has allowed for any untreated or slushy surfaces to refreeze. Watch for icy conditions for the AM commute early today. Conditions will improve by mid-morning as temperatures warm and some sunshine helps to melt any ice patches.

It stays dry and mainly sunny today, with below normal temperatures. Our highs will only climb to the low to mid 30s, with northwest winds 5-10 mph and some gusts to 15 mph.

Clouds will thicken tonight as a disturbance passes to our south. It will be cold with lows once again falling to the ‘teens.

While the bulk of the disturbance misses southern New England, we could see a few flurries after midnight into Thursday morning. The highest chance of seeing these will be across the coast. Clouds will gradually clear for more sunshine by Thursday. Highs reach the low to mid 30s, once again below normal for mid-February.

Cold and dry weather continues Friday and Saturday before our next threat of wintry weather on Sunday.

