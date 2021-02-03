Weather Alert: Watch for Black Ice This Morning, Flurries and Freezing Drizzle Linger

Good morning. Be extra cautious for icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, driveways, steps, etc. We’ve had a combination of at/below freezing temperatures overnight, along with some pockets of light snow showers and freezing drizzle. This will have the potential to create black ice on untreated surfaces. Conditions will improve as temperatures gradually rise into the mid 30s by late morning.

We have another cloudy day ahead of us, with an isolated flurry or snow shower at times. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds will be sustained around 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

We’ll hold on to the overcast skies this evening and early tonight before clouds slowly start to clear after midnight. We’ll still have the risk of a passing flurry or snow shower, too, along with some concerns for black ice as temperatures once again fall below freezing. Lows are expected to cool to the mid to upper 20s by dawn.

Thursday is our pick of the week! We will FINALLY see some sunshine. And temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40, with light winds. All in all, it will be a nice winter day.

We end the work week tracking a round of rain that will move in by the mid/late morning on Friday and last through the afternoon. It may be cold enough for a brief period of wet snow/rain at the onset, but a quick change to “plain rain” is expected with highs reaching the mid 40s in the afternoon.