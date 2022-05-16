Good morning. We’re beginning the day just like we did this weekend–foggy. Please drive extra carefully during the AM commute. With the visibility less than 1/4 mile along the coast, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM.

The low clouds and fog will gradually thin to partly sunny skies inland where another warm and muggy day is on tap. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s, with the warmest spots away from the coast and bay.

Breezy south winds and lingering low clouds and fog will keep the coast significantly cooler, with highs in the 60s. Light south winds this morning will increase to 10-15 mph this afternoon with some gusts topping 20 mph.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms this evening. Some of the storms could be severe in western New England, but the risk is lower in southeastern New England as we expect the line of storms to rapidly weaken as it approaches the more cooler, more stable ocean air in RI and southeastern MA.

That said, there’s a chance for and the chance for showers and a rumble of thunder after 7PM and before midnight.

Later tonight, the skies will clear and the humidity will drop, making for a pleasant, mostly sunny day on Tuesday.