Good morning. Last night’s cold front has brought a temporary break from the high humidity. It will still be quite warm and a bit muggy, but this is looking like the most comfortable day of the upcoming week. Starting tomorrow, the air will have an oppressive feel with the combination of high heat and high humidity. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued both Thursday and Friday for most of southern New England (except Cape and Islands) as the heat index is expected to climb to near or above 100F both days.

As for today, skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 inland. Winds will be light this morning before a sea breeze develops in the afternoon with south winds 5-12 mph.

The sea breeze will keep the coast in the low to mid 80s for highs. It will be a great day to hit the beach!

Skies start out clear this evening and early tonight before low clouds and fog develop towards dawn as the humidity rises. It stays warm, with lows in the upper 60s to lows 70s.

Any lingering fog early Thursday morning will give way to another sunny day. It will be noticeably hotter and more humid than today, with highs in the mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast. The heat index is expected to climb to around 100F inland.

Friday’s heat index looks even higher. In addition to the hot weather, there’s a risk for some hit-or-miss heavy showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night.