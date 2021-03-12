Weather Alert: Very Mild Today, Strong Winds Bring Colder Air Tonight

**A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 8PM Friday until 9AM Saturday due to a period of strong winds. Northwest winds will strengthen to 20-30mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Isolated wind damage and power outages are possible.**

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a quick shower or sprinkle early this morning and then turning mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 60-65 inland, 50s at the coast. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, very windy and dry. 40s during the evening, cooling into the 30s after midnight. Northwest winds 20-30mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Isolated wind damage and power outages possible.

THIS WEEKEND: Windy and Cooler

SATURDAY: Windy and much colder with sunny skies… highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts to 40-45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 25-35mph in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and much colder… lows in the upper 20s. Set clouds ahead 1 hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins.

SUNDAY: Sunny, windy, cool… Highs in the upper 40s. Winds increasing in the afternoon and evening. WNW winds 10-20mph with gusts to 40mph in the afternoon and evening.