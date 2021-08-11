Weather Alert: Very Hot, Humid Stretch Begins Today; Heat Advisory Issued

Here we go! The hot and humid air has arrived, and it will stick around through Saturday. We’re under a “heat advisory” today with an “Excessive Heat Watch” for Thursday and Friday.

We’re already feeling the warmth this morning with temperatures and dew points in the 70s to begin the day. We’re also tracking a few quick showers and areas of fog that have developed. These will end by early/mid morning with skies turning partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. As skies brighten, temperatures will soar with highs in the upper 80s inland.

Combined with the very high humidity, the “feel like” temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

AT THE BEACH: Not as hot as inland areas… We’ll begin the day with a brief shower, patchy fog and low clouds and then gradually turn partly sunny. It will be very humid with low clouds and fog returning by the evening and night.

It stays uncomfortably warm and sticky overnight, with temperatures in the 80s inland in the evening and then in the 70s late at night. In addition, we’re likely to see some low clouds and fog, first at the coast and then spreading inland.

While today will be hot, the worst of the heat/humidity occurs Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index up to 99-105.

The heat finally breaks over the weekend with the passage of a cold front. Things still look quite hot and humid on Saturday with a scattered thunderstorm possible. By Sunday, the more comfortable air will be in place with sunshine and low humidity.

