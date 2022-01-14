Weather Alert: Turning Windy Today; Frigid Weekend; Stormy Sun. Night/Mon

TODAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles near the coast and in southeastern MA. Turning very windy and colder with highs 35-40 , but falling rapidly near sunset and at night. Sprinkles end as light snow showers on the Cape and Islands. Northeast winds 15-25 mph, gust 40-50 mph by late afternoon

**A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of RI and southeastern MA from 11AM today until 5AM Saturday for north wind gusts 40-50 mph. A “High Wind Warning” has been issued for the Cape and islands where even stronger wind gusts 50-65 mph are possible. ***

**A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 7PM today until 12PM Saturday. Strong winds will transport in frigid air with dangerously cold wind chills of -10 to -20 possible during this time. Dress in layers and limit time outdoors during this time.

TONIGHT: Windy and frigid with clearing skies. Temperatures in the 20s in evening, but falling to 5°-10° by dawn, with wind chills -10 to -20 below zero after midnight. Strong wind from north-northeast 20-25 mph, gusts 40-50 mph overnight

SATURDAY: Frigid morning lows 5-10 with afternoon highs only 15-20. Wind chills well below zero at times, especially during the morning when they could dip as low as -10 to -20. Mostly sunny, blustery and dry. Winds north-northeast 15-25 mph, gusts 30-35 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, bitterly cold. Gusty winds first part of night, diminishing late. Lows 0 to 5 above. Winds chills -5 to -10.

SUNDAY: Still very cold with morning lows in the single digits and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to near 30. A sunny start with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening.

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT (Midnight to 5AM): Cloudy with wet snow and sleet developing around midnight. Potential for some accumulations well inland (several inches possible in northwest Rhode Island) before changing to sleet then heavy rain. Strong winds along south shore have the potential to gust to 60mph by dawn Monday

MONDAY (MLK Day): A stormy day. The track of an area of low pressure will be key for determining the precipitation type. Wet snow during the pre-dawn hours changing to a wind swept rain by daybreak. The risk of strong damaging wind gusts early morning hours (4am thru 10am), especially along coast and islands. Please stay tuned. Highs in the low 40s