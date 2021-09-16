Weather Alert: T’Storms, Downpours Could Slow the Morning Commute

Heads up for a slow morning commute as we track numerous showers with embedded strong thunderstorms and downpours. Vigorous lightning and localized pockets are street flooding are possible as these move through.

It will be much cooler and still humid through the day with mostly cloudy skies and an additional shower or downpour possible in a few areas this afternoon. The day as a whole does not look like a washout. Look for near steady temperatures 70-75 with east-northeast winds 5-15 mph

We’ll continue to see cloudy skies and the risk of a pop-up shower. It stays warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We end the week with another mostly cloudy sky on Friday. While a brief shower can’t be ruled out, much of the day looks dry. Seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s.

