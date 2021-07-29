Weather Alert: Tracking Strong Storms Overnight Tonight

Happy Thursday! It’s a “Weather Alert” day with the potential for some downpours and embedded thunderstorms this evening and tonight. We’re expecting most of tonight’s activity to arrive after 5 PM South winds increase to 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

AT THE BEACH: Storms from tonight will linger into the early morning but quickly taper off leading to an overall pleasant Friday afternoon. There is a small craft advisory issued from 10 pm tonight through to 8 pm Friday night so please use caution if you’re heading out on the water.

Rain and t’storm chances continue to increase as we continue into this evening, with the threat of downpours and possible strong or severe thunderstorms overnight. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns with any storms; however, there’s also a low risk for isolated tornadoes.

Rain ends early tomorrow morning. Clouds break through the early morning with breezy winds and falling humidity. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 80s. A brief, isolated shower is possible Friday afternoon, but most of the area remains dry. It will be quite cool and comfortable Friday night with lows in the 50s.