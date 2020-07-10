Weather Alert: Tracking Fay– Scattered Showers, T’Storms Likely

Good morning! We’re continuing to track Tropical Storm Fay, with has strengthened some overnight. New data in overnight continues with a track near or over eastern NJ/NYC and far western New England. On that track, the primary impact here will be rain.

NEW OVERNIGHT:

The Flash Flood Watch was CANCELLED for RI and SE MA. New data in overnight continues with a track near or over eastern NJ/NYC and far western New England. On that track, the primary impact here will be rain. Even with that, the heaviest rain will stay to our west, and we’re looking at a lower risk of flooding. Rain fall amounts of 1-1.5″ possible for our area, with isolated higher amounts.

Tropical Storm Watch was upgraded to a warning for coastal CT and LI. Wind gusts of 50 mph possible in the warning area. In RI, coastal gusts 30-40 mph expected.

Currently there are NO WATCHES or WARNINGS for RI or SE MA.

We’re still expected some bands of showers and embedded thunderstorms/downpours by this afternoon and continuing into very early Saturday morning. There will be lulls, and today will be far from a “washout”. We will have to watch for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, especially along the coast.



WINDS: Winds look very manageable, with little to no threat of wind damage. Southeast gusts along the coast and just off-shore will reach 30-40 mph late this evening and tonight.

Ocean impacts: We are looking at increased surf and rip current concerns at the shore, especially Saturday.

Showers end early Saturday morning, and most of the day ends up dry!