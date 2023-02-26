WEATHER ALERT: A winter storm will impact our area Monday night through Tuesday. Expect travel issues, especially Tuesday morning. We’ll talk about that much more below.

This evening we’ll see the chance for a few passing flurries but otherwise cloudy skies give way to clearing later tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s and eventually the 20s by early Monday morning.

Monday will be quiet during the day with sunshine giving way to clouds, but you can see that storm system gathering to our west.

The Monday morning and Monday evening commutes will be just fine.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area from 7 PM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday for accumulating snow and travel issues.

After 9PM, we’ll see the first flakes fly here in Southern New England.

The heaviest/steadiest of the snow arriving midnight to 7AM Tuesday with big impacts to the Tuesday morning commute possible.

What we’ll see (and how much) will be determined by the exact track of the coastal low, which will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Quite often, we see these lows move northeast and pass off the Nantucket coast. This storm center will move eastward. As it looks right now, most of our area should see mainly snow.

Tuesday afternoon, when the precipitation gets lighter, some rain may mix with the snow toward the coastline, but most of the precipitation everywhere should be in the form of snow.

So how much are we looking at? Generally 3-6″ of snow across the region, a little less over Southeastern Massachusetts where temperatures will be a little warmer for the duration of the storm (and there will be a little mixing there, too).

-Meteorologist’s Steven Matregrano and T.J. Del Santo