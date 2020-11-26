Weather Alert: Thanksgiving Day Downpours, Isolated T’Storms

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We have a rainy, breezy and mild day ahead.

Numerous showers with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms are likely throughout the day.  The heaviest rain looks to fall from the late morning through the afternoon (11AM-3PM) with the showers tapering off through the evening. 

We’re expecting 1/2″ to 1.5″ of rain, with isolated higher amounts.  The main impact will be localized street and poor drainage flooding in any downpours.  It will be breezy but damaging winds are not expected.  South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Showers linger in the early evening before ending by 9pm. Expect partial clearing overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be running a bit warmer than normal, with highs near 60 on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.

