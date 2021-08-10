Weather Alert: Temperatures/Humidity Soar Starting Wednesday; Heat Advisory Issued

Good morning. We have a stretch of very hot and humid weather that begins Wednesday. A “Heat Advisory” has been issued for tomorrow and an “Excessive Heat Watch” for Thursday.

The combo of temperatures near 90 and high humidity will push the heat index to near 100 tomorrow and to as high as 105 on Thursday and Friday. The stretch of hot weather continues until Saturday when a cold front moves through. There is the potential for a heat wave (3 consecutive days at 90+) for some communities away from the coast.

In comparison, today will be one of the “cooler” and more comfortable days until the end of the weekend. We’re seeing early morning low clouds and patchy fog and then skies gradually turn partly sunny. Temperatures climb to the low 80s. The humidity will climb to oppressive levels by this afternoon with dew points near 70. Winds will start from the north and then turn southwest at 5-10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Lots of clouds in the morning and then gradually turning partly sunny. Humid with patchy fog possible by evening/night.

It will be uncomfortably warm and humid overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s. Some patchy fog is possible along with an isolated shower.

We’ll wake up Wednesday to some patchy morning fog. Once that burns off, temperatures will quickly climb. Highs will soar to the upper 80s inland with the heat index nearing 100. There’s a slight chance of isolated late day t’storm well inland, but most areas remain dry. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy at 5-15 mph. Those winds off the water will keep coastal communities cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s

The beat goes on Thursday and Friday with morning fog to partial sun and highs in the low 90s inland and mid 80s at the coast.