Weather Alert: Sunny, Warmer; High Surf Advisory At the Coast

Good morning! Don’t put away your summer clothes just yet, we have a much warmer stretch ahead beginning today and lasting into next week. While Teddy moves farther away, winds will still be breezy and large waves will continue at the coast. Overall, we have a warm and sunny day, so hopefully you can get out and enjoy it! Winds will be from the west-northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach to take advantage of the warm, sunny day, be very carefully doing any swimming. A High Surf Advisory continues until 8PM for all ocean-exposed beaches. The surf will be between 5-8 feet today, especially this morning, leading to a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

Skies remain clear this evening and late into the night. Temperatures will be mild, with lows staying in the 50s.

Another warm and dry day is ahead for Thursday. Temperatures will head into the upper 70s, but with more a mix of filtered sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

