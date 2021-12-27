Weather Alert: Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds This Afternoon; Scattered Showers Tonight

Good Morning and Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the day chilly but clear and sunny with just a few scattered clouds. Throughout the day today, more clouds will begin to roll into the region and we’ll be topping out below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For this afternoon we’re tracking an approaching warm front that will cause cloud coverage to increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning that same front will trigger some scattered showers.

Showers will be a wintry mix with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a few flurries.

This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 pm tonight through to 10 am Tuesday morning. Some icy and slippery road conditions will be a concern for overnight and into tomorrow morning’s commute.

Some showers will linger into early Tuesday morning along with some clouds, but briefly, in the afternoon we’ll see some sunshine and a quick uptick in temperatures getting back up into the 40s.