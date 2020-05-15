Weather Alert: Summer Warmth Today, Eve T’Storm Risk

Live Now
Good morning! We have a taste of summer on the way today, complete with the risk of isolated severe storms. That’s why we’re under a weather alert. We’ll talk more about that risk in a moment, but it’s important to note that the majority of the day is dry.

Showers from overnight are tapering off early this morning, with sunny breaks developing after 8am. Temperatures are already starting off significantly warmer than the last few days, and once the clouds clear out, a quick warm-up is likely. Highs inland will soar to near 80, while southwest winds at 5-10 mph will keep the coast in the upper 60s to near 70.

You’ll want to start monitoring the skies and radar for approaching thunderstorms by about 5PM or so. At that point, any storms will be isolated, but could be strong. The main threat is damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning. The highest risk is north or Providence.

The main line of showers and thunderstorms will move through after 9PM. This line of storms has the potential to bring strong or severe weather to interior New England. These storms are expected to gradually weaken as they push southeast across RI and coastal MA. Downpours, strong gusts, hail are all possible.

Showers taper off by dawn with a pleasant spring weekend ahead of us.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs 70-75, then cooling into the upper 50s to low 60s by early evening. Northwest winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix clouds and sun , cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers possible at night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

