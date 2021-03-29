Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Dry Skies Today

WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds expected for Monday. Isolated power outages possible.

Good morning. Damaging wind gusts are possible today. If you haven’t already, download the Pinpoint Weather 12 app so you can get alerts while on the go.

What a soggy Sunday! Rainfall amounts ranged from 3/4″ to 1.5″ across the region. It was some much-needed rain, as the month of March has been unusually dry.

In the wake of the rain, strong wind gusts will develop today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4PM as west-northwest gust to 55mph. The strongest of the winds are anticipated late this morning through mid afternoon.

With the windy conditions, we’ll start our day with sunshine, but it will be ineffective as temperatures won’t rise much through the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

With gusts of 40-50mph, some isolated power outages are possible….make sure to have your electronics charged up.

By late afternoon, winds will start to gradually diminish.

By this evening and tonight, winds will be much lighter with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will cool to the low 30s.

Tuesday looks beautiful! We’re back to sunshine, light winds and milder temperatures. Highs will climb close to 60 away from the coast.