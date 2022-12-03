Happy Saturday!

Another round of rain and gusty wind is on the way for part of the day today. We’re starting off the day cloudy but dry but rain arrives by about lunchtime.

Winds will increase too, with southerly gusts up to 35-45 mph at times. Gusts of this magnitude are not anticipated to create widespread impacts, however, “isolated” tree limbs and/or branches could come down in spots. Once again secure any holiday decorations Saturday.

Skies will clear out after 8 PM this with sunny cooler weather Sunday.

SATURDAY MORNING

A dry start with dense clouds overhead, breezy and unseasonably mild with temperatures already in the 50s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Widespread rain at this time along with strong southerly wind gusts of 35-45 mph at times. Remaining very mild with highs near 60°.

SATURDAY EVENING

Widespread rain will diminish to isolated showers, still windy and mild.

Any tree limb damage or outages look to be very isolated, but make sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations.

Skies clear tonight, with a cool, dry, and mostly sunny day lined up for Sunday.