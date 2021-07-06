Severe Weather Alert: Severe Storms Moving Across Our Area

Storms this evening could bring damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, lightning and possibly hail. Wind gusts to 60mph could knock down tree limbs and power lines.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service…meaning, the ingredients are there for severe storms. A warning will be issued when a severe storm is imminent to a location.

Strong to severe storms are possible in our area between 5 and 8pm, then lighter showers until about 10pm.

Skies dry out overnight with some patchy fog developing within the continued muggy air. Lows tonight in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday starts out with sunshine…

…but some isolated showers and t’storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday as the steamy air could feel like 94-97 in the afternoon for inland areas.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but feeling warmer than that due to the humidity. Coastal communities will be cooler…80-85.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo