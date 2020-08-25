Weather Alert: Strong/Severe T’Storms Possible this Afternoon

Good morning! Another day, another chance for severe thunderstorms. Today, it’s coming courtesy of an approaching strong cold front. As the front hits the hot and humid air in southern New England this afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to erupt. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Be on the lookout for them between 1PM and 7PM.

Ahead of the storms, look for patchy fog to give way to partly sunny skies. It will be another scorcher, with highs near 90.

At the coast, low clouds and fog will clear by mid/late morning and skies will be mostly sunny into the late afternoon. Any storms at the shoreline look isolated.

Once the storms clear out and the cold front moves off-shore, the humidity will rapidly drop and temperatures will cool overnight. We’ll wake up to a refreshing, Fall feel for Wednesday.

