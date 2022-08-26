TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, breezy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon (after 3pm) and early evening. Highs mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and a very low risk of a tornado.

Evening “scattered” heavy showers and thunderstorms, ending early in the night, with clearing by midnight, lows in the upper 60s

If you are heading to the beach or out on the water, please be weather aware for these storms in the later afternoon and evening. Ahead of any stormy weather, winds will turn breezy with south-southwest winds gusts to 20 kts in the afternoon and evening.

THIS WEEKEND: Seasonable, Mainly Dry

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid…. low 80s.