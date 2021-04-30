Weather Alert: Strong Gusts by Afternoon/Evening; Dry and Pleasant Weekend

**A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for today from 12 PM until 2AM Saturday due to the risk of isolated wind damage and power outages. West-northwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. Diminishing winds after midnight. ***

TODAY: Early morning clouds/fog end by dawn, with skies turning partly sunny. It will become very windy in the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. WNW winds 15-25, gusts to 40-50 mph by afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT: Dry and windy in the evening with temperatures in the 50s under increasing clouds. A few quick rain and snow showers possible after 11 PM. West-northwest wind gusting 30-40 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Dry, Pleasant

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler… Highs near in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty northwest winds 10-20 mph, gusts around 30 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s. A slight chance of a few showers or sprinkles after midnight.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry and warmer. A bit breezy. Highs 67-72.