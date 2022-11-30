***A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for today from 1PM until 1AM Thursday. South-southwest winds will increase by afternoon with gusts to 40-55mph possible. “Isolated” wind damage and power outages are possible. Secure any holiday decorations,too***

TODAY: A dry and cloudy start, then windswept rain for the afternoon and evening. Unseasonably mild, highs around 60°. Strong south-southwest winds late afternoon and evening, gusting up to 40-55 mph. Slow travel and isolated power outages are possible during the evening commute.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and strong wind gusts early, then clearing by 9pm. Temperatures around 60° early, then falling rapidly into the 40s and eventually 30s. Winds SSW shifting west-northwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

THURSDAY: Windy and much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s, wind chills in the 30s. Northwest winds 15-25mph, gusts 35-45 mph